Brewers' Danny Reynolds: Joins Brewers
The Brewers purchased Reynolds' contract from the Atlantic League on Saturday.
Reynolds didn't allow a run across 14 innings while posting an impressive 21:2 K:BB with the Sugar Land Skeeters prior to joining the Brewers. The 27-year-old will report to Double-A Biloxi.
