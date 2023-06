Ruf has a non-displaced fracture of his patella in addition to a deep laceration in his right knee, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

That explains why it was necessary to transfer him to the 60-day injured list. Ruf probably won't need surgery since the fracture is non-displaced, but it's still something which usually requires a 6-to-8 week absence. He suffered the injury last Friday when he collided with the tarp while chasing after a pop-up.