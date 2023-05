Ruf is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Ruf has seen a good amount of playing time since joining the Brewers in mid-May, even taking some turns at leadoff, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday versus the Jays and right-hander Alek Manoah. William Contreras is filling the DH role with Victor Caratini playing catcher. Rowdy Tellez will cover first base.