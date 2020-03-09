Brewers' David Freitas: Competing for roster spot
Freitas went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's split squad game against the Angels.
Freitas got off to a slow start this spring, but he doubled twice and knocked in three runs over his last three appearances. Even if he ends the exhibition season on a high note, his season will likely begin in the minors with both Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina comfortably ahead of him on the depth chart.
