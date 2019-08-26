Freitas (intercostal) is a candidate to join the Brewers when rosters expand in September, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Freitas has been sidelined since mid-August with an intercostal strain, but it sounds like he could join the Brewers for the stretch run if he heals in time. The backstop has spent most of the season at Triple-A, posting a .386/.466/.573 slash line with 12 home runs in 88 games.