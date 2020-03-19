Play

Freitas was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Wednesday.

Freitas was in camp competing for a backup catcher spot but never seemed likely to win a role, as both Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina appeared to be safely ahead of him. If he does spend any time on the big-league roster this season, it's unlikely to be in a fantasy-relevant role. The 31-year-old has played just 59 games at the highest level, hitting .200/.268/.288 with one home run.

