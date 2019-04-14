Freitas was traded to the Brewers from the Mariners on Sunday for minor-league pitcher Sal Biasi.

Freita will join Triple-A San Antonio as catching depth for the Brewers, serving in a similar role as he did with the Mariners. The 30-year-old is unlikely to see the majors unless Yasmani Grandal or Manny Pina suffer an injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories