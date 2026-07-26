Brewers' David Hamilton: Taking seat against southpaw

Hamilton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

After making his return from the injured list Friday, the left-handed-hitting Hamilton was included in the lineup at third base for both of the first two games of the series when the Brewers faced right-handed starters, going 1-for-7 with a stolen base between the contests. Hamilton will head to the bench Sunday while southpaw Kyle Freeland toes the rubber for Colorado, but he still could be in store for something closer to a part-time role versus righties while Joey Ortiz has made a case for earning more opportunities at the hot corner. Since the start of July, Ortiz has produced a .921 OPS over 20 games.