Phelps was held out of games for a few days after spraining his left thumb Mar. 3, according to Jake Rill of MLB.com, but he returned to action Monday and fired a clean inning in an exhibition game matchup with the Mariners.

Phelps was tagged for six runs -- albeit just one earned -- without recording an out in the Mar. 3 outing in which he was injured, but it now appears there was a reason for his struggles, even if it was not the thumb on his throwing hand. He bounced right back, and according to the report, was throwing with more velocity, so he should be good to go moving forward. Phelps signed a major-league deal with the Brewers in January, so if he remains healthy he is a near-lock to break camp in the big-league bullpen.