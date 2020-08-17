Phelps struck out three batters and tossed a perfect eighth inning in Sunday's victory over the Cubs.

It's been a few years since Phelps occupied a key spot in someone's bullpen, but the Brewers are using him in the setup role this season, and he has produced stellar results thus far. Over 8.2 innings of relief Phelps has given up just one earned run (1.04 ERA) while allowing only six runners to reach base and punching out 13 batters. Given the results and roles up to this point, Phelps -- not Corey Knebel -- would presumably be next in line for a save opportunity should Josh Hader be unavailable.