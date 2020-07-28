Phelps (1-0) struck out three over two perfect innings of relief Monday to record the win in a 6-5 extra-inning victory over the Pirates.

The right-hander became the first pitcher in 2020 to solve the riddle of the new extra-inning rules, as Phelps entered the game in the 10th and shut down the Pittsburgh offense even with a runner beginning each inning at second base. After a solid comeback campaign in 2019 split between the Jays and Cubs, the 33-year-old is on his way to re-establishing himself as a reliable relief arm in 2020.