Brewers' David Phelps: Signs with Milwaukee
Phelps signed a contract with the Brewers on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Phelps will receive an undisclosed salary over a one-year deal, with the Brewers holding a club option for a second season, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Phelps returned from Tommy John surgery in mid-June last season and went on to record a 3.41 ERA in 34.1 innings for the Blue Jays and Cubs, though his 4.58 FIP told a considerably less optimistic story. His 24.5 percent strikeout rate was above-average, but his 11.6 percent walk rate was poor.
