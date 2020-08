Phelps (2-3) took the loss and a blown save against the Pirates on Sunday, allowing a two-run home run in one inning pitched. He stuck out two.

Phelps struck out a pair of Pirates, but ultimately allowed a single to Cole Tucker before Gregory Polanco took him deep for a go-ahead two-run homer. Despite his rough outing Sunday, Phelps still holds a solid 2.45 ERA on the campaign.