Cameron went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Reds.

Getting the start in left field and batting fifth, Cameron got hold of an Andrew Abbott changeup in the sixth inning and drove it over the fence in left-center field for his first long ball of the season. Cameron is filling a short-side platoon role while Garrett Mitchell (oblique) remains sidelined, and he's collected five hits in his last three starts with a double, a homer, two RBI and four runs.