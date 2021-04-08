Strange-Gordon signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Strange-Gordon was released by the Reds prior to Opening Day and received considerable interest in free agency. While the 32-year-old initially wanted to wait for a major-league deal, he'll settle for a minor-league contract with the Brewers. Even though Strange-Gordon won't be on the major-league roster right away, he could serve as depth in the middle infield at some point after Milwaukee traded Orlando Arcia to Atlanta on Tuesday.
