The Brewers signed Garcia to a minor-league contract Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Garcia was once upon a time a top prospect with the Yankees but has really struggled both at the major- and minor-league level in recent years, most recently holding a 7.07 ERA with the White Sox and 6.18 ERA at Triple-A Charlotte in 2024. That said Garcia is still just 25 and struck out 77 over 65 innings between those two stops, so it's a sensible flier by Milwaukee.