Brewers' Demi Orimoloye: Hitting well early
Orimoloye is 8-for-27 (.296) with a home run, five RBI, three steals and a 2:6 BB:K through seven games with Low-A Wisconsin.
Games like Thursday's, when Orimoloye went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and a stolen base, represent the upside he possesses. Orimoloye posted just a .632 OPS over 125 games with Wisconsin last year -- his first full-season campaign -- but the early returns point to him bettering that mark in his second go-around at the Low-A level.
More News
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...