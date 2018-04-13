Orimoloye is 8-for-27 (.296) with a home run, five RBI, three steals and a 2:6 BB:K through seven games with Low-A Wisconsin.

Games like Thursday's, when Orimoloye went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and a stolen base, represent the upside he possesses. Orimoloye posted just a .632 OPS over 125 games with Wisconsin last year -- his first full-season campaign -- but the early returns point to him bettering that mark in his second go-around at the Low-A level.