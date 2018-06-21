Orimoloye was promoted to High-A Carolina on Thursday.

After getting his feet wet with Low-A Wisconsin in 2017, Orimoloye fared much better his second time around with the Timber Rattlers, hitting a solid .260/.343/.419 with five homers and 15 stolen bases across 61 games prior to earning a promotion. The 21-year-old possesses a good amount of upside and will continue his development with Carolina.

