Brewers' Deolis Guerra: Clears waivers
Guerra cleared waivers Wednesday and was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Guerra was designated for assignment on Saturday after making just a single appearance. He'll remain in an organizational depth role for the Brewers.
