Brewers' Deolis Guerra: Invited to Brewers' camp
Guerra signed a minor-league contract which includes an invitation to spring training with the Brewers on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old spent parts of three seasons in the majors, recording a career 4.17 ERA in 95 innings of relief. He hasn't been in the big leagues since 2017, and spent the entirety of last season with Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers' system, where he threw 59.1 innings with a 3.79 ERA, striking out 30.0 percent of batters while walking just 6.8 percent. If he earns a major-league job, it will likely be in a low-leverage relief role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...