Guerra signed a minor-league contract which includes an invitation to spring training with the Brewers on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old spent parts of three seasons in the majors, recording a career 4.17 ERA in 95 innings of relief. He hasn't been in the big leagues since 2017, and spent the entirety of last season with Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers' system, where he threw 59.1 innings with a 3.79 ERA, striking out 30.0 percent of batters while walking just 6.8 percent. If he earns a major-league job, it will likely be in a low-leverage relief role.