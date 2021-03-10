Fisher went 5-for-9 (.555) with a home run, two doubles, six RBI and three runs over his last five spring games.

Fisher went 0-for-5 over his first two appearances of the spring, but he has racked up all kinds of hits since. He is out of options, which will help his chances of remaining on the Brewers' roster when spring training comes to a close. However, if Lorenzo Cain (quad) is ready for Opening Day, there will only be one outfield spot -- at most -- up for grabs, and Fisher will need to beat out Tyrone Taylor to claim it.