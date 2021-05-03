Fisher (hamstring) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Fisher has been sidelined since mid-March with a left hamstring strain, but the 27-year-old outfielder looks like he could be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the injury. Since he's been idle for more than six weeks, the Brewers will likely want Fisher to get in competitive at-bats across multiple games before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list. Once reinstated, Fisher will likely serve as a fourth or fifth outfielder for Milwaukee.