Fisher (hamstring) may not be able to get back on the field before the end of camp, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Fisher left Sunday's game against the Marines with a strained hamstring. He isn't expected to get back on the field until very late in camp at the earliest, which seemingly takes him out of contention for the Opening Day roster. Even when healthy, he'll be battling Tyrone Taylor and Billy McKinney for the fifth outfielder job.