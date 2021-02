Fisher was traded from the Blue Jays to the Brewers in exchange for a player to be named later and cash considerations, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fisher appeared in just 16 games a season ago for the Blue Jays, slashing .226/.359/.452 with a home run and seven RBI in 31 at-bats. He'll likely have a chance to compete for a backup outfield role with Milwaukee during spring training.