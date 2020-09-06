Williams struck out four batters over two scoreless innings in Saturday's loss to Cleveland.
Only a catcher's interference prevented Williams from being perfect Saturday, as he was otherwise dominant, which is becoming the norm for him. Williams' changeup has taken him to new heights, and over his last eight appearances he did not allow a hit over 9.1 innings, struck out a whopping 20 batters and walked just two.
More News
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Collects win Monday•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Dominating in August•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Getting the job done•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Breaks camp with big club•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Could make 30-man roster•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Competing for relief role•