Williams threw a perfect eighth inning and struck out a batter in Sunday's 6-0 victory over the Cubs.

Williams got off to a slow start, being tagged for four earned runs and two homers over his first four appearances and allowing at least one runner to reach in his first seven outings. However, his results have been markedly better of late, as although he gave up another home run Saturday, that was the only run and just one of two hits he allowed over his last four trips to the mound. Manager Craig Counsell briefly removed Williams from the setup role a week or so ago, but with him turning things around and tossing a clean frame in what was a 1-0 game when he entered, there's no doubt he is again the go-to man in front of Josh Hader.