Williams allowed one run on a hit and a walk and struck out two in one inning in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Cubs. He was charged with a blown save.

Williams entered the game with the Brewers ahead 1-0, but he allowed a solo home run to Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson in the bottom of the eighth. The 26-year-old Williams has allowed two runs, two hits and two walks with three strikeouts across 1.2 innings to begin 2021. Despite already allowing more earned runs than he did in all of 2020, the right-hander is expected to remain in a setup role to closer Josh Hader.