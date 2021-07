Williams (6-1) struck out two in a perfect inning, earning the win in Thursday's victory over Cincinnati.

Williams did his job to keep the game tied through the top of the eighth, and Avisail Garcia put Milwaukee ahead in the bottom half of the frame. In his last seven outings, Williams has produced some solid value with four wins and three holds. The setup man has a 3.06 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 51:20 K:BB across 32.1 innings this season. He's added 15 holds and three blown saves in 36 appearances.