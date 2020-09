Williams (3-1) allowed just one walk over 1.2 innings and struck out four to earn the win versus the Pirates on Monday.

Williams got the last two outs of the seventh inning and added a clean eighth to keep the game tied at five. The Brewers took the lead in the bottom of the eighth to make him the pitcher of record, and Josh Hader was able to lock down the save. Williams has been wonderful this season, with a 0.64 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 29 strikeouts across 14 innings. He's also added five holds.