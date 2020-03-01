Brewers' Devin Williams: Competing for relief role
Williams tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Saturday's spring game against the Cubs.
Williams kept the opponent off the scoreboard Saturday after allowing three earned runs over his first two appearances of the exhibition season. He pitched 13.2 innings with the big club last season and saw mixed success, striking out 14 batters but posting a 1.76 WHIP. With a few more quality outings over the rest of the spring he will have a chance to break camp with the Brewers for the first time.
