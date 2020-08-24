Through six appearances in August, Williams has struck out 15 while giving up an unearned run on two hits and three walks over 6.1 innings.

Josh Hader has been dominant as usual at the back end of the Milwaukee bullpen and his locked in as the team's closer, but Williams has risen from relative obscurity to potentially emerge as the next man up for save chances. The key to Williams' success has been his mid-80s changeup, which ranks tops among all pitchers in horizontal movement and fourth in vertical movement, as measured by Statcast.