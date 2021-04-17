Williams allowed two earned runs over an inning of relief in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Pirates.

Williams allowed just one earned run all season en route to being named NL Rookie of the Year in 2020, but he has now given up at least one earned run in three of his four appearances in 2021. A late start to the spring could be the primary cause of his issues, and according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in an effort to build Williams up, manager Craig Counsell is going to use him on a more-regular basis for the time being, as opposed to only in setup situations in front of closer Josh Hader.