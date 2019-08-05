Williams was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Monday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Williams earned his first promotion to the majors by posting a combined 2.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 82:30 K:BB in 57 innings between San Antonio and Double-A Biloxi. He'll replace Aaron Wilkerson, who was sent to Triple-A on Monday, on the roster and in the bullpen.

