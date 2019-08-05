Brewers' Devin Williams: Earns big-league promotion
Williams was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Monday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Williams earned his first promotion to the majors by posting a combined 2.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 82:30 K:BB in 57 innings between San Antonio and Double-A Biloxi. He'll replace Aaron Wilkerson, who was sent to Triple-A on Monday, on the roster and in the bullpen.
More News
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Moves up to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Returns to action•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Will report to High-A in near future•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Eying second half return•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Throws off flat mound•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Will require Tommy John surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...