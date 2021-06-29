Williams (5-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning on one hit and two walks while striking out one to earn the win against the Cubs on Monday.

Williams struggled to keep the game tied in the eighth inning, but ultimately stranded the bases loaded without allowing any runs. He has had some inconsistencies this season after coming off his 2020 Reliever of the Year campaign. The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.26 and a WHIP of 1.42 across 30.1 innings. He has struggled with command this season, but he is still striking batters out at a high rate of 14.5 K/9.