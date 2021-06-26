Williams (4-1) struck out two in a perfect 11th inning to earn the win against the Rockies on Friday.

Williams had to inherit the runner on second base to begin the 11th inning Friday, but he didn't allow any additional baserunners and earned his second win in his last three outings as a result. The right-hander has been slightly more inconsistent in 2021 than he was in his rookie season, but he's posted a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB in six innings across his last seven appearances.