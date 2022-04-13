Williams tossed a scoreless eighth inning and picked up his second hold of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Orioles.

Williams did not make things easy on himself, allowing the first three batters he faced to reach base, but he punched out the next three hitters that came to the plate and maintained the one-run lead the Brewers held when he entered the contest. Williams has tossed just two innings thus far, but five of the six outs he has recorded have come via strikeout.