Williams (elbow) is hoping to join a full-season minor-league affiliate sometime during the second half of the season, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Williams is currently at the team's spring training facility rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2017. He's currently able to throw 15-20 pitches with no restrictions and figures to report to a minor-league affiliate once his arm strength is fully built back up.