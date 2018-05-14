Brewers' Devin Williams: Eying second half return
Williams (elbow) is hoping to join a full-season minor-league affiliate sometime during the second half of the season, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Williams is currently at the team's spring training facility rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2017. He's currently able to throw 15-20 pitches with no restrictions and figures to report to a minor-league affiliate once his arm strength is fully built back up.
More News
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Throws off flat mound•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Will require Tommy John surgery•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Heading for second opinion•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Gets right elbow examined•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Holding his own at Low-A•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Ready to pitch in affiliated ball•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...