Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Williams (shoulder) is scheduled to throw his first bullpen session of spring training Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Though Williams received full medical clearance in October after a sore right shoulder prevented him from competing in the Brewers' wild-card series loss to the Dodgers, the team has been deliberately easing him into workouts in the early stages of spring training. Counsell stressed that Williams isn't dealing with any setbacks, so assuming the right-hander checks out fine in Tuesday's throwing session, he should still be able to make his 2021 debut early in the Brewers' Cactus League schedule. Williams took home NL Rookie of the Year honors after dazzling in a setup role in 2020, finishing with a microscopic 0.33 ERA to go with a 0.63 WHIP and 53:9 K:BB in 27 innings.