Williams logged his fourth hold of the season Tuesday after throwing a scoreless eighth inning while allowing no hits, one walk and striking out two against the Marlins.

Williams has now successfully converted four straight holds over the last week after showcasing some early struggles to begin the year. The 2020 NL Rookie of the Year has a 1.80 ERA and an 8:2 K:BB over his last five innings. He's starting to find his old self on the mound and his ability to preserve a lead is a major reason why the Brewers are 7-3 over their last 10 games.