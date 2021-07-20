Williams (elbow) said Tuesday that he's hopeful his stay on the injured list will end after the minimum 10 days, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Williams played catch Tuesday for the first time since landing on the IL with right elbow discomfort last Friday. While nothing is set in stone, the right-hander appears to be on track for a short stay on the injured list, even if it ends up being slightly longer than the 10 days. If he is indeed ready to be activated when first eligible, the 26-year-old would return to the Brewers' bullpen Saturday against the White Sox.