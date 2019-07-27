Brewers' Devin Williams: Moves up to Triple-A
Williams was promoted to Triple-A San Antonio on Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
After posting an ugly 5.82 ERA over 34 innings with High-A Carolina a season ago, Williams has shown significant improvement in 2019, owning a 2.36 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 76:29 K:BB over 53.1 frames, resulting in a promotion to the next level.
