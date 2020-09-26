Williams (4-1) picked up the win in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, giving up two hits over two scoreless innings of relief. He struck out one without walking a batter.

His emergence as a right-handed version of Josh Hader gives the Brewers' bullpen a bright future, even if this season will ultimately fall short of the playoffs. Williams has posted a 0.33 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 53:9 K:BB through 27 innings with nine holds in 22 appearances.