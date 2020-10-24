Williams was named the 2020 National League Reliever of the Year, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.
Williams allowed only one earned run across 27 innings of work in the shortened campaign. He thoroughly dominated opposing hitters, punching out 53 batters while walking only nine. Although Williams was unable to pitch in the postseason due a shoulder injury, he is expected to be ready for the 2021 campaign without undergoing surgery.
