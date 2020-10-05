Brewers general manager David Stearns said Monday that Williams won't require any procedures for his right shoulder and should be in store for a relatively normal offseason, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Williams was surprisingly left off the Brewers' 28-man roster for the team's wild-card series with the Dodgers last week after he was revealed to be dealing with right shoulder soreness. Fortunately for the standout setup man, Stearns clarified that Williams' injury was only a minor concern, going as far to say that the 26-year-old likely would have been included on the Brewers' NLDS roster had Milwaukee advanced past the Dodgers. Instead, Williams will likely just get some extra rest and rehab over the next few weeks before starting his offseason training program in earnest, looking to build on a 2020 campaign in which he emerged as arguably the best reliever in the majors. Thanks to the development of a unique changeup featuring a slider-like spin, Williams finished his rookie season with a 0.33 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 53:9 K:BB in 27 innings.