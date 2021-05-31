Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after Monday's 3-2 win over Detroit in 10 innings that Williams wasn't available out of the bullpen due to an unspecified issue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "Devin was a 'no,'" Counsell said. "He just didn't feel good [Monday], so we stayed away from him."

After claiming National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2020, Williams has taken a big step back in 2021, logging a 4.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB in 19.1 innings. The right shoulder injury Williams developed shortly before the playoffs last season may be having some effect on his downturn in velocity, command and control, but for now, the Brewers aren't indicating that he's being held out due to any concerning physical issue. Milwaukee could stay away from Williams again in Tuesday's series finale with Detroit, which would allow him to pick up another day of rest during Wednesday's off day.