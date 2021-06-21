Williams struck out three batters and picked up his third win of the season in Sunday's victory over the Rockies.

Williams took his first loss of the season when he allowed the courtesy runner on second base to score in Friday's game, but he bounced back with a dominant frame and added another win to his tally. The unearned run he allowed Friday was the only run he allowed over his past eight appearances, and over that span he allowed only four hits while posting a 13:3 K:BB over seven innings.