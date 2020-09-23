Williams struck out five of the seven batters he faced over two scoreless frames en route to picking up his ninth hold of the season Tuesday in the Brewers' 3-2 win over the Reds.

Aside from walking Jesse Winker to begin the bottom of the seventh, Williams was otherwise electric as usual, inducing eight swings and misses among his 31 pitches. Williams hasn't allowed a run since his second appearance of the season back on July 27, compiling a 48:7 K:BB to go with an 0.49 WHIP in 22.2 innings over his last 19 outings.