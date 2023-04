Williams picked up the save in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Angels. He only faced two batters, allowing one hit before forcing a lineout to end the game.

Williams continues to perform, as he still has not allowed a run across 9.1 innings this year. The right-hander's five saves are tied for fourth in the league, and he also sports a 0.86 WHIP. Fantasy managers can count on the fifth-year-veteran to get the job done more often than not.