Williams threw a scoreless inning and struck out two batters in his second appearance of the spring Tuesday.

Williams allowed an earned run and got just two outs in his Mar. 20 spring debut, but he kept the opponent off the scoreboard Tuesday and used his devastating changeup to induce two punchouts. While he got a late start to the spring, Williams will be ready to go when Opening Day rolls around, and he will open in the setup role in front of closer Josh Hader.