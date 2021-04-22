Williams struck out two and walked one in one inning of relief, earning a hold in Wednesday's 4-2 win over San Diego.

The reigning NL Rookie of the Year is beginning to resemble his 2020 self after allowing runs in three of his first four appearances this season. Featuring a mid-90s fastball as merely a complement to his signature, late-sinking changeup, Williams displayed his propensity to baffle the best of hitters Wednesday as he embarrassed Fernando Tatis with three straight changeups. The righty figures to be an elite fantasy asset as the season progresses, specifically in leagues that count holds.